Atelier Price Today

The live Atelier (ATELIER) price today is $ 0, with a 4.81% change over the past 24 hours. The current ATELIER to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ATELIER.

Atelier currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,232.48, with a circulating supply of 999.88M ATELIER. During the last 24 hours, ATELIER traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ATELIER moved -1.56% in the last hour and +79.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Atelier (ATELIER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.23K$ 14.23K $ 14.23K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.23K$ 14.23K $ 14.23K Circulation Supply 999.88M 999.88M 999.88M Total Supply 999,879,465.395266 999,879,465.395266 999,879,465.395266

The current Market Cap of Atelier is $ 14.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ATELIER is 999.88M, with a total supply of 999879465.395266. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.23K.