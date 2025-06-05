Aster Staked CAKE Price (ASCAKE)
The live price of Aster Staked CAKE (ASCAKE) today is 2.53 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 833.80K USD. ASCAKE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aster Staked CAKE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Aster Staked CAKE price change within the day is +1.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 328.92K USD
Get real-time price updates of the ASCAKE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ASCAKE price information.
During today, the price change of Aster Staked CAKE to USD was $ +0.03406412.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aster Staked CAKE to USD was $ +0.6489579030.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aster Staked CAKE to USD was $ +1.1410613720.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aster Staked CAKE to USD was $ +0.8633585850356025.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03406412
|+1.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.6489579030
|+25.65%
|60 Days
|$ +1.1410613720
|+45.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.8633585850356025
|+51.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aster Staked CAKE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.19%
+1.36%
-11.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Astherus is a multi-asset liquidity hub dedicated to maximizing the real yield of crypto assets. Through its real yield layer AstherusEarn, native onchain perpetual DEX AstherusEX and its USDF stablecoin, Astherus enhances the utility of digital assets and empowers DeFi users to achieve sustainable returns. Through high-yield DeFi strategies, CeDeFi strategies, native rewards and ecosystem yield, AstherusEarn offers secure and lucrative options across multiple assets. The AstherusEX perp DEX and ALP liquidity pool offers onchain perpetual trading and LP rewards. The USDF stablecoin is backed by crypto assets and corresponding short futures positions and convertible with USDT at a 1:1 ratio. Aimed at attracting and harnessing USDT liquidity, USDF mints on Astherus generates the highest airdrop points and staked USDF offers additional yield.
