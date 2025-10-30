The live ASK SPLAT price today is 0.00240857 USD. Track real-time SPLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPLAT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live ASK SPLAT price today is 0.00240857 USD. Track real-time SPLAT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SPLAT price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About SPLAT

SPLAT Price Info

SPLAT Official Website

SPLAT Tokenomics

SPLAT Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ASK SPLAT Logo

ASK SPLAT Price (SPLAT)

Unlisted

1 SPLAT to USD Live Price:

$0.00240857
$0.00240857$0.00240857
-2.50%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:24:18 (UTC+8)

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0023552
$ 0.0023552$ 0.0023552
24H Low
$ 0.00254064
$ 0.00254064$ 0.00254064
24H High

$ 0.0023552
$ 0.0023552$ 0.0023552

$ 0.00254064
$ 0.00254064$ 0.00254064

$ 0.02859411
$ 0.02859411$ 0.02859411

$ 0.00178228
$ 0.00178228$ 0.00178228

+0.15%

-2.52%

-13.63%

-13.63%

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) real-time price is $0.00240857. Over the past 24 hours, SPLAT traded between a low of $ 0.0023552 and a high of $ 0.00254064, showing active market volatility. SPLAT's all-time high price is $ 0.02859411, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00178228.

In terms of short-term performance, SPLAT has changed by +0.15% over the past hour, -2.52% over 24 hours, and -13.63% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Market Information

$ 1.58M
$ 1.58M$ 1.58M

--
----

$ 2.30M
$ 2.30M$ 2.30M

656.70M
656.70M 656.70M

956,696,300.3446976
956,696,300.3446976 956,696,300.3446976

The current Market Cap of ASK SPLAT is $ 1.58M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SPLAT is 656.70M, with a total supply of 956696300.3446976. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.30M.

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ -0.0015960405.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ -0.0021247975.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ASK SPLAT to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.52%
30 Days$ -0.0015960405-66.26%
60 Days$ -0.0021247975-88.21%
90 Days$ 0--

What is ASK SPLAT (SPLAT)

SPLAT is the first AI-powered crypto trading terminal built with traders, not against them. At its core, SPLAT combines real-time execution with an intelligent LLM (large language model) that acts as your trading companion. Whether you’re buying meme coins on Solana or trading perps on Hyperliquid, SPLAT bridges the gap between advanced tools and intuitive guidance.

Unlike most platforms that extract value from users, SPLAT flips the script. Every trade you make contributes directly back into the ecosystem — funding buybacks, staking rewards, and seasonal bonuses for the community. The vision is simple: a trading terminal where AI handles the heavy lifting, while users own the upside.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Resource

Official Website

ASK SPLAT Price Prediction (USD)

How much will ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for ASK SPLAT.

Check the ASK SPLAT price prediction now!

SPLAT to Local Currencies

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPLAT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ASK SPLAT (SPLAT)

How much is ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) worth today?
The live SPLAT price in USD is 0.00240857 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SPLAT to USD price?
The current price of SPLAT to USD is $ 0.00240857. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of ASK SPLAT?
The market cap for SPLAT is $ 1.58M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SPLAT?
The circulating supply of SPLAT is 656.70M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SPLAT?
SPLAT achieved an ATH price of 0.02859411 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SPLAT?
SPLAT saw an ATL price of 0.00178228 USD.
What is the trading volume of SPLAT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SPLAT is -- USD.
Will SPLAT go higher this year?
SPLAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SPLAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 06:24:18 (UTC+8)

ASK SPLAT (SPLAT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,360.73
$111,360.73$111,360.73

-0.13%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,947.08
$3,947.08$3,947.08

-0.12%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02706
$0.02706$0.02706

-26.44%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.18
$196.18$196.18

-0.28%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$3.0336
$3.0336$3.0336

+15.87%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,947.08
$3,947.08$3,947.08

-0.12%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$111,360.73
$111,360.73$111,360.73

-0.13%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$196.18
$196.18$196.18

-0.28%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5970
$2.5970$2.5970

-1.11%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.19596
$0.19596$0.19596

+2.53%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Lit Protocol Logo

Lit Protocol

LITKEY

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Revive Finance Logo

Revive Finance

REVIVE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.7399
$0.7399$0.7399

+2,859.60%

Jump Tom Logo

Jump Tom

JUMP

$0.00002337
$0.00002337$0.00002337

+364.61%

Monr Logo

Monr

MONR

$0.00000000000023955
$0.00000000000023955$0.00000000000023955

+319.96%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.00601
$0.00601$0.00601

+200.50%

BitcoinOS Logo

BitcoinOS

BOS

$0.00844
$0.00844$0.00844

+68.80%