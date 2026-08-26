Antscoin Price Today

The live Antscoin (ANTS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.86% change over the past 24 hours. The current ANTS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per ANTS.

Antscoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 16,546.93, with a circulating supply of 999.65M ANTS. During the last 24 hours, ANTS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, ANTS moved +0.12% in the last hour and +28.34% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Antscoin (ANTS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 16.55K$ 16.55K $ 16.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 16.55K$ 16.55K $ 16.55K Circulation Supply 999.65M 999.65M 999.65M Total Supply 999,651,523.180796 999,651,523.180796 999,651,523.180796

The current Market Cap of Antscoin is $ 16.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ANTS is 999.65M, with a total supply of 999651523.180796. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 16.55K.