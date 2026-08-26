Ameliajak Price Today

The live Ameliajak (AMELIAJAK) price today is $ 0, with a 3.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current AMELIAJAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AMELIAJAK.

Ameliajak currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 14,183.73, with a circulating supply of 999.92M AMELIAJAK. During the last 24 hours, AMELIAJAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AMELIAJAK moved +3.60% in the last hour and +36.35% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Ameliajak (AMELIAJAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.18K$ 14.18K $ 14.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.18K$ 14.18K $ 14.18K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,920,429.29001 999,920,429.29001 999,920,429.29001

The current Market Cap of Ameliajak is $ 14.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AMELIAJAK is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999920429.29001. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.18K.