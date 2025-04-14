ABDS Token Price (ABDS)
The live price of ABDS Token (ABDS) today is 0.00122186 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.34K USD. ABDS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ABDS Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ABDS Token price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.01M USD
During today, the price change of ABDS Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ABDS Token to USD was $ -0.0011894877.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ABDS Token to USD was $ -0.0012057087.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ABDS Token to USD was $ -0.10082513309692412.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0011894877
|-97.35%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012057087
|-98.67%
|90 Days
|$ -0.10082513309692412
|-98.80%
Discover the latest price analysis of ABDS Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-0.15%
-44.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing the ABDS Token – a revolutionary step in digital finance. Crafted by ABD Systems, a leader in IT solutions for over 13 years, this token is your gateway to the cryptocurrency world. Seamlessly integrating with our cutting-edge technology services, the ABDS Token simplifies your entry into the realm of digital currencies, offering a personalized and secure experience. It's more than a token; it's a commitment to innovation and ease in the ever-evolving landscape of digital transactions.
