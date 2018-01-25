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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zilliqa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Zilliqa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today

Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today

The Zilliqa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zilliqa's analysis below.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.002713--+11.73%+11.46%-28.91%
Know more about Zilliqa Price

Zilliqa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zilliqa across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 4
Buy 12
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 9
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 2Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00269
0.00269
R2
0.00269
0.002689
R1
0.002689
0.002689
PP
0.002689
0.002689
S1
0.002688
0.002688
S2
0.002688
0.002688
S3
0.002687
0.002688

Zilliqa Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.05M
$1.57 M
$1.62 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.36 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.81 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.83 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Zilliqa Capital Flow

Net InflowZILUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-22-$0.06 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Zilliqa

Trade Zilliqa (ZIL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zilliqa price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ZIL/USDT
$0.002713
$0.002713$0.002713
-3.69%
19.83M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ZIL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ZIL
ZIL
USD
USD

1 ZIL = 0.002713 USD