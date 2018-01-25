Zilliqa (ZIL) Technical Analysis Today The Zilliqa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Zilliqa's analysis below. Sign Up

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.002713 -- +11.73% +11.46% -28.91%

Zilliqa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Zilliqa across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00269 0.00269 R2 0.00269 0.002689 R1 0.002689 0.002689 PP 0.002689 0.002689 S1 0.002688 0.002688 S2 0.002688 0.002688 S3 0.002687 0.002688

Zilliqa Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.05M $1.57 M $1.62 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.40 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.36 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.81 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.83 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Zilliqa Capital Flow Net Inflow ZILUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-22 -$0.06 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Zilliqa (ZIL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Zilliqa price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZIL / USDT $0.002713 $0.002713 $0.002713 -3.69% 19.83M (USDT) Trade