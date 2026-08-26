ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Technical Analysis Today The ZIGCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ZIG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ZIGCOIN's analysis below. Sign Up

ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.041357 -- +13.24% +1.02% -26.71%

ZIGCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ZIGCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 4 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04112 0.0411 R2 0.0411 0.04108 R1 0.04107 0.04107 PP 0.04105 0.04105 S1 0.04102 0.04103 S2 0.041 0.04102 S3 0.04097 0.041

ZIGCOIN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $0.13 M $0.15 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.02 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ZIGCOIN Capital Flow Net Inflow ZIGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.04 M 0.04 2026-08-25 -$0.77 M 0.04 2026-08-24 -$0.20 M 0.04 2026-08-23 -$1.01 M 0.04 2026-08-22 -$1.38 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ZIGCOIN (ZIG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ZIGCOIN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ZIG / USDT $0.041353 $0.041353 $0.041353 +0.85% 6.37M (USDT) Trade