Tezos (XTZ) Technical Analysis Today The Tezos Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XTZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tezos's analysis below. Sign Up

Tezos (XTZ) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2248 -- +13.30% +1.35% -26.68%

Tezos Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tezos across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2243 0.2243 R2 0.2243 0.2242 R1 0.2242 0.2242 PP 0.2242 0.2242 S1 0.2241 0.2241 S2 0.2241 0.2241 S3 0.224 0.2241

Tezos Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.06M $3.12 M $3.06 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $0.33 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.38 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $1.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.07 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tezos Capital Flow Net Inflow XTZUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.23 2026-08-25 $0.04 M 0.23 2026-08-24 -$0.12 M 0.23 2026-08-23 $0.00 M 0.23 2026-08-22 -$0.04 M 0.23 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Tezos (XTZ) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Tezos price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XTZ / USDT $0.2248 $0.2248 $0.2248 -2.71% 250.17K (USDT) Trade