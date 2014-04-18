Monero (XMR) Technical Analysis Today The Monero Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XMR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Monero's analysis below. Sign Up

Monero (XMR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $439.55 -- +6.57% +24.95% +14.50%

Monero Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Monero across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 18 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 0 Buy 14 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 440.4833 440.4766 R2 440.4766 440.4728 R1 440.4733 440.4704 PP 440.4666 440.4666 S1 440.4633 440.4628 S2 440.4566 440.4604 S3 440.4533 440.4566

Monero Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $10.41 M $10.51 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.38M 3-Day Active Buys $6.86 M 3-Day Active Sells $7.24 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.89M 7-Day Active Buys $24.09 M 7-Day Active Sells $23.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Monero Capital Flow Net Inflow XMRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.44 M 439.82 2026-08-25 -$0.02 M 447.84 2026-08-24 $0.77 M 420.87 2026-08-23 -$1.45 M 415.78 2026-08-22 $0.66 M 415.92 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Monero (XMR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Monero price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XMR / USDT $439.55 $439.55 $439.55 -1.79% 5.34K (USDT) Trade XMR / USDC $439.33 $439.33 $439.33 -1.72% 434.88 (USDT) Trade