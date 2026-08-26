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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XDC Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on XDC Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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XDC Network (XDC) Technical Analysis Today

XDC Network (XDC) Technical Analysis Today

The XDC Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XDC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about XDC Network's analysis below.

XDC Network (XDC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02871--+7.60%+2.57%-7.51%
Know more about XDC Network Price

XDC Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of XDC Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 5
Buy 6
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 3Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0287
0.02869
R2
0.02869
0.02869
R1
0.02869
0.02869
PP
0.02868
0.02868
S1
0.02868
0.02868
S2
0.02867
0.02868
S3
0.02867
0.02867

XDC Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.40M
$1.50 M
$1.89 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.02M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.70 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.72 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

XDC Network Capital Flow

Net InflowXDCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.04 M0.03
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-24$0.59 M0.03
2026-08-23$0.20 M0.03
2026-08-22-$0.01 M0.03

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about XDC Network

Trade XDC Network (XDC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live XDC Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XDC/USDT
$0.02871
$0.02871$0.02871
-2.28%
4.33M (USDT)
XDC/USDC
$0.02872
$0.02872$0.02872
-2.27%
1.94M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XDC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XDC
XDC
USD
USD

1 XDC = 0.02871 USD