Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ONYXCOIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on ONYXCOIN, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About XCN

XCN Price Info

What is XCN

XCN Whitepaper

XCN Official Website

XCN Tokenomics

XCN Price Forecast

XCN History

XCN Buying Guide

XCN-to-Fiat Currency Converter

XCN Spot

XCN USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Technical Analysis Today

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Technical Analysis Today

The ONYXCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XCN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ONYXCOIN's analysis below.

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.0036489--+26.46%+3.23%-18.99%
Know more about ONYXCOIN Price

ONYXCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ONYXCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 11
Buy 14
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 4Buy 10
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 7Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003664
0.003663
R2
0.003663
0.003662
R1
0.003661
0.003662
PP
0.00366
0.00366
S1
0.003658
0.003659
S2
0.003658
0.003659
S3
0.003655
0.003658

ONYXCOIN Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.06M
$1.67 M
$1.73 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.04 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.04 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.19 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.20 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

ONYXCOIN Capital Flow

Net InflowXCNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.08 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.14 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.26 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about ONYXCOIN

Trade ONYXCOIN (XCN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live ONYXCOIN price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
XCN/USDT
$0.0036489
$0.0036489$0.0036489
-2.71%
3.35M (USDT)
XCN/USDC
$0.003663
$0.003663$0.003663
-2.65%
14.49M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

XCN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

XCN
XCN
USD
USD

1 XCN = 0.0036489 USD