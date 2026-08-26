ONYXCOIN (XCN) Technical Analysis Today The ONYXCOIN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into XCN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ONYXCOIN's analysis below. Sign Up

ONYXCOIN (XCN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0036489 -- +26.46% +3.23% -18.99%

ONYXCOIN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ONYXCOIN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 11 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 1 Neutral 7 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003664 0.003663 R2 0.003663 0.003662 R1 0.003661 0.003662 PP 0.00366 0.00366 S1 0.003658 0.003659 S2 0.003658 0.003659 S3 0.003655 0.003658

ONYXCOIN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.06M $1.67 M $1.73 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ONYXCOIN Capital Flow Net Inflow XCNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-25 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.08 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.14 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.26 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ONYXCOIN (XCN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ONYXCOIN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume XCN / USDT $0.0036489 $0.0036489 $0.0036489 -2.71% 3.35M (USDT) Trade XCN / USDC $0.003663 $0.003663 $0.003663 -2.65% 14.49M (USDT) Trade