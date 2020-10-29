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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Wootrade Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Wootrade Network, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Wootrade Network (WOO) Technical Analysis Today

Wootrade Network (WOO) Technical Analysis Today

The Wootrade Network Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WOO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Wootrade Network's analysis below.

Wootrade Network (WOO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.01131--+8.64%-12.33%-29.45%
Know more about Wootrade Network Price

Wootrade Network Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Wootrade Network across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 5
Buy 5
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01135
0.01135
R2
0.01135
0.01134
R1
0.01134
0.01134
PP
0.01134
0.01134
S1
0.01133
0.01133
S2
0.01133
0.01133
S3
0.01132
0.01133

Wootrade Network Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.02M
$7.58 M
$8.60 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.29 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Wootrade Network Capital Flow

Net InflowWOOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Wootrade Network

Trade Wootrade Network (WOO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Wootrade Network price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WOO/USDT
$0.0113
$0.0113$0.0113
-2.75%
4.82M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WOO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WOO
WOO
USD
USD

1 WOO = 0.01131 USD