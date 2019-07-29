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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WINK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WINK, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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WINK (WIN) Technical Analysis Today

WINK (WIN) Technical Analysis Today

The WINK Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WIN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WINK's analysis below.

WINK (WIN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00003376--+11.23%+34.66%+75.19%
Know more about WINK Price

WINK Capital Flow

Net InflowWINUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade WINK (WIN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WINK price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WIN/USDT
$0.00003375
$0.00003375$0.00003375
-2.28%
1.64B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WIN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WIN
WIN
USD
USD

1 WIN = 0.00003376 USD