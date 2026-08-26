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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WAX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on WAX, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About WAXP

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WAX (WAXP) Technical Analysis Today

WAX (WAXP) Technical Analysis Today

The WAX Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WAXP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about WAX's analysis below.

WAX (WAXP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.00407--+16.05%+1.95%-30.66%
Know more about WAX Price

WAX Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of WAX across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 1
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.004068
0.004067
R2
0.004067
0.004066
R1
0.004066
0.004066
PP
0.004065
0.004065
S1
0.004064
0.004064
S2
0.004063
0.004064
S3
0.004062
0.004063

WAX Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.34M
$4.65 M
$4.98 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.01 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.01 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

WAX Capital Flow

Net InflowWAXPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.00
2026-08-25$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about WAX

Trade WAX (WAXP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live WAX price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WAXP/USDT
$0.00407
$0.00407$0.00407
-2.04%
14.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WAXP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WAXP
WAXP
USD
USD

1 WAXP = 0.00407 USD