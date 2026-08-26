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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Waves, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Waves, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About WAVES

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Waves (WAVES) Technical Analysis Today

Waves (WAVES) Technical Analysis Today

The Waves Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into WAVES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Waves's analysis below.

Waves (WAVES) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2138--+15.38%-13.83%-37.65%
Know more about Waves Price

Waves Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Waves across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 0
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2148
0.2147
R2
0.2147
0.2145
R1
0.2144
0.2144
PP
0.2143
0.2143
S1
0.214
0.2141
S2
0.2139
0.214
S3
0.2136
0.2139

Waves Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$2.89 M
$3.10 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.08 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.07 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.28 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Waves Capital Flow

Net InflowWAVESUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.22
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.22
2026-08-24-$0.04 M0.22
2026-08-23$0.05 M0.23
2026-08-22$0.02 M0.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Waves

Trade Waves (WAVES) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Waves price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
WAVES/USDT
$0.2138
$0.2138$0.2138
-1.79%
278.31K (USDT)
WAVES/USDC
$0.2137
$0.2137$0.2137
-1.73%
117.59K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

WAVES-to-USD Calculator

Amount

WAVES
WAVES
USD
USD

1 WAVES = 0.2138 USD