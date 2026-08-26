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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VeChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on VeChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About VET

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VeChain (VET) Technical Analysis Today

VeChain (VET) Technical Analysis Today

The VeChain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VeChain's analysis below.

VeChain (VET) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005687--+28.34%+19.97%-6.84%
Know more about VeChain Price

VeChain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VeChain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 11
Neutral 4
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 0Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005691
0.005689
R2
0.005689
0.005687
R1
0.005686
0.005686
PP
0.005684
0.005684
S1
0.005681
0.005682
S2
0.005679
0.005681
S3
0.005676
0.005679

VeChain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$7.39 M
$7.52 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$5.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$10.92 M
7-Day Active Sells
$11.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

VeChain Capital Flow

Net InflowVETUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-25$0.18 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-23$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.18 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about VeChain

Trade VeChain (VET) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live VeChain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
VET/USDT
$0.005694
$0.005694$0.005694
-2.08%
14.57M (USDT)
VET/USDC
$0.005693
$0.005693$0.005693
-2.16%
9.41M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

VET-to-USD Calculator

Amount

VET
VET
USD
USD

1 VET = 0.005687 USD