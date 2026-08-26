VeChain (VET) Technical Analysis Today The VeChain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into VET's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about VeChain's analysis below. Sign Up

VeChain (VET) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.005687 -- +28.34% +19.97% -6.84%

VeChain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of VeChain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 4 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.005691 0.005689 R2 0.005689 0.005687 R1 0.005686 0.005686 PP 0.005684 0.005684 S1 0.005681 0.005682 S2 0.005679 0.005681 S3 0.005676 0.005679

VeChain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $7.39 M $7.52 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $5.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $10.92 M 7-Day Active Sells $11.01 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. VeChain Capital Flow Net Inflow VETUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-25 $0.18 M 0.01 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-22 $0.18 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade VeChain (VET) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live VeChain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume VET / USDT $0.005694 $0.005694 $0.005694 -2.08% 14.57M (USDT) Trade VET / USDC $0.005693 $0.005693 $0.005693 -2.16% 9.41M (USDT) Trade