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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TerraClassicUSD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on TerraClassicUSD, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Technical Analysis Today

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Technical Analysis Today

The TerraClassicUSD Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into USTC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about TerraClassicUSD's analysis below.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005328--+11.37%-0.02%-16.10%
Know more about TerraClassicUSD Price

TerraClassicUSD Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of TerraClassicUSD across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 3
Buy 8
Moving Averages:SellSell 10Neutral 1Buy 3
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005324
0.005323
R2
0.005323
0.005323
R1
0.005323
0.005323
PP
0.005322
0.005322
S1
0.005322
0.005322
S2
0.005321
0.005322
S3
0.005321
0.005321

TerraClassicUSD Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.15M
$1.84 M
$1.99 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.46 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.45 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.57 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.55 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

TerraClassicUSD Capital Flow

Net InflowUSTCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-22$0.06 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

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Trade TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live TerraClassicUSD price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
USTC/USDT
$0.005328
$0.005328$0.005328
-0.85%
12.16M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

USTC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

USTC
USTC
USD
USD

1 USTC = 0.005328 USD