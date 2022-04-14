Ethena USDe (USDE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ethena USDe (USDE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ethena USDe (USDE) Information Ethena is a synthetic dollar protocol built on Ethereum that will provide a crypto-native solution for money not reliant on traditional banking system infrastructure, alongside a globally accessible dollar denominated savings instrument - the 'Internet Bond'. Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, will provide the first censorship resistant, scalable and stable crypto-native solution for money achieved by delta-hedging staked Ethereum collateral. USDe will be fully backed transparently onchain and free to compose throughout DeFi. Official Website: https://www.ethena.fi/ Whitepaper: https://ethena-labs.gitbook.io/ethena-labs/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x4c9edd5852cd905f086c759e8383e09bff1e68b3 Buy USDE Now!

Ethena USDe (USDE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ethena USDe (USDE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 7.60B $ 7.60B $ 7.60B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 7.60B $ 7.60B $ 7.60B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.0205 $ 1.0205 $ 1.0205 All-Time Low: $ 0.9772661240254116 $ 0.9772661240254116 $ 0.9772661240254116 Current Price: $ 1.0007 $ 1.0007 $ 1.0007 Learn more about Ethena USDe (USDE) price

Ethena USDe (USDE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Ethena USDe (USDE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of USDE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many USDE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand USDE's tokenomics, explore USDE token's live price!

How to Buy USDE Interested in adding Ethena USDe (USDE) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy USDE, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy USDE on MEXC now!

Ethena USDe (USDE) Price History Analyzing the price history of USDE helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore USDE Price History now!

USDE Price Prediction Want to know where USDE might be heading? Our USDE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See USDE token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!