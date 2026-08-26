UMA (UMA) Technical Analysis Today The UMA Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into UMA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about UMA's analysis below. Sign Up

UMA (UMA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3654 -- +14.40% +0.80% -17.20%

UMA Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of UMA across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.3651 0.365 R2 0.365 0.3649 R1 0.3649 0.3649 PP 0.3648 0.3648 S1 0.3647 0.3647 S2 0.3646 0.3647 S3 0.3645 0.3646

UMA Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.37M $7.26 M $7.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.04 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.04 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.17 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. UMA Capital Flow Net Inflow UMAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.03 M 0.37 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.37 2026-08-24 -$0.03 M 0.37 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.38 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.37 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade UMA (UMA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live UMA price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume UMA / USDT $0.3654 $0.3654 $0.3654 -0.49% 145.63K (USDT) Trade UMA / USDC $0.3651 $0.3651 $0.3651 -0.62% 155.35K (USDT) Trade