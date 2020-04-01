Trust Wallet (TWT) Technical Analysis Today The Trust Wallet Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TWT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Trust Wallet's analysis below. Sign Up

Trust Wallet (TWT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.4623 -- +19.61% +31.63% +4.66%

Trust Wallet Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Trust Wallet across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.4612 0.4612 R2 0.4612 0.4611 R1 0.4611 0.4611 PP 0.4611 0.4611 S1 0.461 0.461 S2 0.461 0.461 S3 0.4609 0.461

Trust Wallet Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.10M $3.45 M $3.55 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.76 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.74 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $1.17 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Trust Wallet Capital Flow Net Inflow TWTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.10 M 0.46 2026-08-25 -$0.01 M 0.46 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.43 2026-08-23 $0.01 M 0.43 2026-08-22 -$0.01 M 0.43 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Trust Wallet (TWT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Trust Wallet price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume TWT / USDT $0.4623 $0.4623 $0.4623 +0.60% 505.45K (USDT) Trade TWT / USDC $0.4619 $0.4619 $0.4619 +0.63% 124.61K (USDT) Trade