Tron (TRX) Technical Analysis Today The Tron Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into TRX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Tron's analysis below. Sign Up

Tron (TRX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.3363 -- +0.99% +1.20% -8.64%

Tron Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Tron across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 0 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.33621 0.3362 R2 0.3362 0.3362 R1 0.3362 0.3362 PP 0.33619 0.33619 S1 0.33619 0.33619 S2 0.33618 0.33619 S3 0.33618 0.33618

Tron Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -8.70M $75.23 M $83.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.08M 3-Day Active Buys $3.57 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.65 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.15M 7-Day Active Buys $12.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $12.79 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Tron Capital Flow Net Inflow TRXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$8.10 M 0.34 2026-08-25 -$3.23 M 0.34 2026-08-24 -$1.08 M 0.34 2026-08-23 $2.48 M 0.34 2026-08-22 $8.45 M 0.34 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.