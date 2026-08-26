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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Synapse, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Synapse, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Synapse (SYN) Technical Analysis Today

Synapse (SYN) Technical Analysis Today

The Synapse Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SYN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Synapse's analysis below.

Synapse (SYN) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.11169--+5.60%-22.44%+169.32%
Know more about Synapse Price

Synapse Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Synapse across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 3
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 3Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1117
0.1117
R2
0.1117
0.1116
R1
0.1116
0.1116
PP
0.1116
0.1116
S1
0.1115
0.1115
S2
0.1115
0.1115
S3
0.1114
0.1115

Synapse Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.83M
$10.24 M
$11.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.90 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.90 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Synapse Capital Flow

Net InflowSYNUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.11
2026-08-25$0.04 M0.11
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.11
2026-08-23$0.05 M0.11
2026-08-22-$0.19 M0.11

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Synapse

Trade Synapse (SYN) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Synapse price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SYN/USDT
$0.11169
$0.11169$0.11169
-0.67%
1.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SYN-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SYN
SYN
USD
USD

1 SYN = 0.11169 USD