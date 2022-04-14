Synapse (SYN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Synapse (SYN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Synapse (SYN) Information Synapse is a cross-chain layer protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains. Bridge assets and swap to any chain Official Website: https://synapseprotocol.com Whitepaper: https://docs.synapseprotocol.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x0f2D719407FdBeFF09D87557AbB7232601FD9F29 Buy SYN Now!

Market Cap: $ 24.46M
Total Supply: $ 250.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 182.12M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 33.58M
All-Time High: $ 5.199
All-Time Low: $ 0.08414639000492928
Current Price: $ 0.13432

Synapse (SYN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Synapse (SYN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SYN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SYN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SYN's tokenomics, explore SYN token's live price!

