SUN (SUN) Technical Analysis Today The SUN Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SUN's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SUN's analysis below. Sign Up

SUN (SUN) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.017107 -- -0.51% -6.14% -11.08%

SUN Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SUN across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01705 0.017049 R2 0.017049 0.017047 R1 0.017047 0.017047 PP 0.017046 0.017046 S1 0.017044 0.017044 S2 0.017043 0.017044 S3 0.017041 0.017043

SUN Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.39M $13.25 M $12.86 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.37 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.35 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SUN Capital Flow Net Inflow SUNUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.12 M 0.02 2026-08-25 -$0.14 M 0.02 2026-08-24 $0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-23 $0.10 M 0.02 2026-08-22 $0.41 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SUN (SUN) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SUN price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SUN / USDT $0.017107 $0.017107 $0.017107 -1.84% 6.80M (USDT) Trade