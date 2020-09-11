SUN (SUN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SUN (SUN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SUN (SUN) Information SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON, and it is designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on TRON with 0 VC investments, 0 PE investments and no pre-mining. Official Website: https://sun.io/ Whitepaper: https://sun.io/docs/SUN_V3_Whitepaper_cn.pdf Block Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TSSMHYeV2uE9qYH95DqyoCuNCzEL1NvU3S Buy SUN Now!

SUN (SUN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SUN (SUN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 393.22M $ 393.22M $ 393.22M Total Supply: $ 19.90B $ 19.90B $ 19.90B Circulating Supply: $ 19.15B $ 19.15B $ 19.15B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 408.58M $ 408.58M $ 408.58M All-Time High: $ 0.066 $ 0.066 $ 0.066 All-Time Low: $ 0.0046319555547312 $ 0.0046319555547312 $ 0.0046319555547312 Current Price: $ 0.020531 $ 0.020531 $ 0.020531 Learn more about SUN (SUN) price

SUN (SUN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SUN (SUN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SUN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SUN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SUN's tokenomics, explore SUN token's live price!

