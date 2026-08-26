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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stacks, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Stacks, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Stacks (STX) Technical Analysis Today

Stacks (STX) Technical Analysis Today

The Stacks Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stacks's analysis below.

Stacks (STX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2602--+117.92%+77.12%+11.76%
Know more about Stacks Price

Stacks Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stacks across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 4
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 0Buy 1
Technical Indicators:SellSell 5Neutral 4Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2605
0.2605
R2
0.2605
0.2604
R1
0.2604
0.2604
PP
0.2604
0.2604
S1
0.2603
0.2603
S2
0.2603
0.2603
S3
0.2602
0.2603

Stacks Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-1.38M
$9.87 M
$11.25 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.11M
3-Day Active Buys
$9.60 M
3-Day Active Sells
$9.71 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$18.93 M
7-Day Active Sells
$18.93 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Stacks Capital Flow

Net InflowSTXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.61 M0.26
2026-08-25-$0.26 M0.26
2026-08-24-$0.14 M0.24
2026-08-23$0.28 M0.23
2026-08-22$0.04 M0.20

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Stacks

Trade Stacks (STX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stacks price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
STX/USDT
$0.2599
$0.2599$0.2599
+1.04%
1.55M (USDT)
STX/USDC
$0.26023
$0.26023$0.26023
+1.21%
282.05K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

STX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

STX
STX
USD
USD

1 STX = 0.2602 USD