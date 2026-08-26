Stargate Finance (STG) Technical Analysis Today The Stargate Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into STG's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Stargate Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Stargate Finance (STG) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.1613 -- +11.08% +19.65% -3.01%

Stargate Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Stargate Finance across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 6 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 5 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 5 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1615 0.1614 R2 0.1614 0.1614 R1 0.1614 0.1614 PP 0.1613 0.1613 S1 0.1613 0.1613 S2 0.1612 0.1613 S3 0.1612 0.1612

Stargate Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.42M $7.45 M $8.87 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.42 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.41 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $1.17 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Stargate Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow STGUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.02 M 0.16 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.17 2026-08-24 -$0.09 M 0.16 2026-08-23 $0.04 M 0.17 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.15 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Stargate Finance (STG) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Stargate Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume STG / USDT $0.1613 $0.1613 $0.1613 -3.81% 389.13K (USDT) Trade