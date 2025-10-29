The live Smart Pocket price today is 0.011243 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Smart Pocket price today is 0.011243 USD. Track real-time SP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore SP price trend easily at MEXC now.

Smart Pocket Price(SP)

1 SP to USD Live Price:

$0.011245
$0.011245
USD
Smart Pocket (SP) Live Price Chart
Smart Pocket (SP) Price Information (USD)

$ 0.010914
$ 0.010914
$ 0.012979
$ 0.012979
$ 0.010914
$ 0.010914

$ 0.012979
$ 0.012979

$ 0.023315600067172444
$ 0.023315600067172444

$ 0.002919119255657682
$ 0.002919119255657682

+1.20%

-8.84%

-14.79%

-14.79%

Smart Pocket (SP) real-time price is $ 0.011243. Over the past 24 hours, SP traded between a low of $ 0.010914 and a high of $ 0.012979, showing active market volatility. SP's all-time high price is $ 0.023315600067172444, while its all-time low price is $ 0.002919119255657682.

In terms of short-term performance, SP has changed by +1.20% over the past hour, -8.84% over 24 hours, and -14.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Smart Pocket (SP) Market Information

No.1057

$ 11.70M
$ 11.70M

$ 197.21K
$ 197.21K

$ 1.12B
$ 1.12B

1.04B
1.04B

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000

100,000,000,000
100,000,000,000

1.04%

SOL

The current Market Cap of Smart Pocket is $ 11.70M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 197.21K. The circulating supply of SP is 1.04B, with a total supply of 100000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.12B.

Smart Pocket (SP) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Smart Pocket for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00109045-8.84%
30 Days$ +0.010993+4,397.20%
60 Days$ +0.010993+4,397.20%
90 Days$ +0.010993+4,397.20%
Smart Pocket Price Change Today

Today, SP recorded a change of $ -0.00109045 (-8.84%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Smart Pocket 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.010993 (+4,397.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Smart Pocket 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, SP saw a change of $ +0.010993 (+4,397.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Smart Pocket 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.010993 (+4,397.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Smart Pocket (SP)?

Check out the Smart Pocket Price History page now.

What is Smart Pocket (SP)

The SP token is the base currency of IP tokens. It serves as a universal economic language that connects every character, story, and piece of art. From here begins a new era where creators and fans around the world share their dreams through a single currency—and let value circulate freely among them.

Smart Pocket is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Smart Pocket investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check SP staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Smart Pocket on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Smart Pocket buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Smart Pocket Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Smart Pocket (SP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Smart Pocket (SP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Smart Pocket.

Check the Smart Pocket price prediction now!

Smart Pocket (SP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Smart Pocket (SP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SP token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Smart Pocket (SP)

Looking for how to buy Smart Pocket? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Smart Pocket on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SP to Local Currencies

1 Smart Pocket(SP) to VND
295.859545
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AUD
A$0.01708936
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to GBP
0.00843225
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to EUR
0.00966898
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to USD
$0.011243
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MYR
RM0.04699574
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TRY
0.47153142
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to JPY
¥1.708936
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ARS
ARS$16.15371754
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to RUB
0.89944
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to INR
0.99399363
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to IDR
Rp187.38325838
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PHP
0.66142569
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to EGP
￡E.0.53168147
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BRL
R$0.06026248
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to CAD
C$0.01562777
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BDT
1.37636806
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to NGN
16.34147564
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to COP
$43.91796875
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ZAR
R.0.19315474
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to UAH
0.47276815
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TZS
T.Sh.27.624051
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to VES
Bs2.462217
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to CLP
$10.56842
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PKR
Rs3.15894571
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to KZT
5.99937723
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to THB
฿0.36416077
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TWD
NT$0.34426066
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AED
د.إ0.04126181
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to CHF
Fr0.0089944
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to HKD
HK$0.08735811
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AMD
֏4.30100965
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MAD
.د.م0.10354803
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MXN
$0.20765821
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SAR
ريال0.04216125
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ETB
Br1.7224276
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to KES
KSh1.45360747
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to JOD
د.أ0.007971287
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PLN
0.04103695
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to RON
лв0.04924434
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SEK
kr0.10579663
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BGN
лв0.01877581
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to HUF
Ft3.76516827
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to CZK
0.236103
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to KWD
د.ك0.003440358
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ILS
0.03653975
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BOB
Bs0.0775767
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AZN
0.0191131
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TJS
SM0.1034356
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to GEL
0.03058096
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AOA
Kz10.30522137
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BHD
.د.ب0.004227368
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BMD
$0.011243
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to DKK
kr0.07229249
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to HNL
L0.29535361
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MUR
0.51166893
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to NAD
$0.19236773
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to NOK
kr0.11265486
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to NZD
$0.01945039
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PAB
B/.0.011243
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PGK
K0.04755789
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to QAR
ر.ق0.04092452
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to RSD
дин.1.13621758
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to UZS
soʻm135.45780017
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ALL
L0.93193227
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ANG
ƒ0.02012497
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to AWG
ƒ0.02012497
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BBD
$0.022486
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BAM
KM0.01888824
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BIF
Fr33.357981
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BND
$0.01450347
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BSD
$0.011243
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to JMD
$1.80427664
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to KHR
45.15256258
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to KMF
Fr4.755789
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to LAK
244.41303859
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to LKR
රු3.42248163
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MDL
L0.1900067
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MGA
Ar50.87322584
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MOP
P0.089944
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MVR
0.1720179
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MWK
MK19.51908473
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to MZN
MT0.71854013
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to NPR
रु1.58571272
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to PYG
79.735356
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to RWF
Fr16.313593
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SBD
$0.09252989
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SCR
0.1551534
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SRD
$0.44454822
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SVC
$0.09826382
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to SZL
L0.19236773
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TMT
m0.03946293
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TND
د.ت0.033009448
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to TTD
$0.07611511
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to UGX
Sh39.170612
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to XAF
Fr6.352295
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to XCD
$0.0303561
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to XOF
Fr6.352295
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to XPF
Fr1.146786
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BWP
P0.14964433
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to BZD
$0.02259843
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to CVE
$1.06718556
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to DJF
Fr1.990011
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to DOP
$0.7218006
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to DZD
د.ج1.45551878
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to FJD
$0.02540918
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to GNF
Fr97.757885
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to GTQ
Q0.08600895
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to GYD
$2.3520356
1 Smart Pocket(SP) to ISK
kr1.394132

Smart Pocket Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Smart Pocket, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Smart Pocket Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Smart Pocket

How much is Smart Pocket (SP) worth today?
The live SP price in USD is 0.011243 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current SP to USD price?
The current price of SP to USD is $ 0.011243. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Smart Pocket?
The market cap for SP is $ 11.70M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of SP?
The circulating supply of SP is 1.04B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SP?
SP achieved an ATH price of 0.023315600067172444 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SP?
SP saw an ATL price of 0.002919119255657682 USD.
What is the trading volume of SP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SP is $ 197.21K USD.
Will SP go higher this year?
SP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 04:46:48 (UTC+8)

