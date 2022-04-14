SNX (SNX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SNX (SNX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SNX (SNX) Information Synthetix is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that provides on-chain exposure to a wide variety of crypto and non-crypto assets. The protocol is based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and offers users access to highly liquid synthetic assets (synths). Synths track and provide returns on the underlying asset without requiring one to directly hold the asset. Official Website: https://www.synthetix.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.synthetix.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/8cTNUtcV2ueC3royJ642uRnvTxorJAWLZc58gxAo7y56 Buy SNX Now!

SNX (SNX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SNX (SNX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 222.22M $ 222.22M $ 222.22M Total Supply: $ 339.89M $ 339.89M $ 339.89M Circulating Supply: $ 343.47M $ 343.47M $ 343.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 219.91M $ 219.91M $ 219.91M All-Time High: $ 28.9291 $ 28.9291 $ 28.9291 All-Time Low: $ 0.0325776275658 $ 0.0325776275658 $ 0.0325776275658 Current Price: $ 0.647 $ 0.647 $ 0.647 Learn more about SNX (SNX) price

SNX (SNX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SNX (SNX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SNX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SNX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SNX's tokenomics, explore SNX token's live price!

How to Buy SNX Interested in adding SNX (SNX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy SNX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy SNX on MEXC now!

SNX (SNX) Price History Analyzing the price history of SNX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SNX Price History now!

SNX Price Prediction Want to know where SNX might be heading? Our SNX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SNX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!