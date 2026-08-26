SKALE (SKL) Technical Analysis Today The SKALE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SKALE's analysis below. Sign Up

SKALE (SKL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.003848 -- +17.93% -1.99% -33.41%

SKALE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SKALE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 10 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 2 Buy 11 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 0 Neutral 8 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.003846 0.003846 R2 0.003846 0.003845 R1 0.003845 0.003845 PP 0.003845 0.003845 S1 0.003844 0.003844 S2 0.003844 0.003844 S3 0.003843 0.003844

SKALE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.13M $2.23 M $2.36 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.12 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.12 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SKALE Capital Flow Net Inflow SKLUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.00 2026-08-24 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-23 $0.03 M 0.00 2026-08-22 $0.03 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SKALE (SKL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SKALE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SKL / USDT $0.003847 $0.003847 $0.003847 -2.31% 16.60M (USDT) Trade SKL / USDC $0.003848 $0.003848 $0.003848 -2.21% 14.14M (USDT) Trade