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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SKALE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SKALE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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SKALE (SKL) Technical Analysis Today

SKALE (SKL) Technical Analysis Today

The SKALE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SKL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SKALE's analysis below.

SKALE (SKL) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003848--+17.93%-1.99%-33.41%
Know more about SKALE Price

SKALE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SKALE across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 1
Neutral 10
Buy 15
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 2Buy 11
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 0Neutral 8Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.003846
0.003846
R2
0.003846
0.003845
R1
0.003845
0.003845
PP
0.003845
0.003845
S1
0.003844
0.003844
S2
0.003844
0.003844
S3
0.003843
0.003844

SKALE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.13M
$2.23 M
$2.36 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.12 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.12 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SKALE Capital Flow

Net InflowSKLUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.02 M0.00
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.00
2026-08-24$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-23$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-22$0.03 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SKALE

Trade SKALE (SKL) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SKALE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SKL/USDT
$0.003847
$0.003847$0.003847
-2.31%
16.60M (USDT)
SKL/USDC
$0.003848
$0.003848$0.003848
-2.21%
14.14M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SKL-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SKL
SKL
USD
USD

1 SKL = 0.003848 USD