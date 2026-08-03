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The live ShredN price today is 0.00116479 USD.SHRED market cap is 11,647.9 USD. Track real-time SHRED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live ShredN price today is 0.00116479 USD.SHRED market cap is 11,647.9 USD. Track real-time SHRED to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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ShredN Price (SHRED)

Unlisted

1 SHRED to USD Live Price:

$0.00116429
$0.00116429$0.00116429
-0.04%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ShredN (SHRED) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-03 06:03:20 (UTC+8)

ShredN Price Today

The live ShredN (SHRED) price today is $ 0.00116479, with a 4.54% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHRED to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00116479 per SHRED.

ShredN currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 11,647.9, with a circulating supply of 10.00M SHRED. During the last 24 hours, SHRED traded between $ 0.00116422 (low) and $ 0.00127614 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 14.31, while the all-time low was $ 0.00104948.

In short-term performance, SHRED moved 0.00% in the last hour and -0.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.42K.

ShredN (SHRED) Market Information

$ 11.65K
$ 11.65K$ 11.65K

$ 1.42K
$ 1.42K$ 1.42K

$ 116.48K
$ 116.48K$ 116.48K

10.00M
10.00M 10.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of ShredN is $ 11.65K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.42K. The circulating supply of SHRED is 10.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 116.48K.

ShredN Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00116422
$ 0.00116422$ 0.00116422
24H Low
$ 0.00127614
$ 0.00127614$ 0.00127614
24H High

$ 0.00116422
$ 0.00116422$ 0.00116422

$ 0.00127614
$ 0.00127614$ 0.00127614

$ 14.31
$ 14.31$ 14.31

$ 0.00104948
$ 0.00104948$ 0.00104948

0.00%

-4.54%

-0.62%

-0.62%

ShredN (SHRED) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ShredN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShredN to USD was $ -0.0001047053.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShredN to USD was $ -0.0001086200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShredN to USD was $ -0.8124940176013092.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-4.54%
30 Days$ -0.0001047053-8.98%
60 Days$ -0.0001086200-9.32%
90 Days$ -0.8124940176013092-0.99%

Price Prediction for ShredN

ShredN (SHRED) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHRED in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ShredN (SHRED) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ShredN could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ShredN will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHRED price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ShredN Price Prediction.

What is ShredN (SHRED)

What is the project about? ShredN is a protocol dedicated to perfectly solve the low liquidity problemof NFTs. Unlikeother NFT fragmentation or NFT AMM protocols, ShredN will set different liquidity solutionsfor different types of NFTs (ERC-721 or ERC-1155). At the same time, the ShredNprotocol will distinguish different ERC-721 IDs, allowing NFTs with different attributes to achievefairvaluations based on their rarity traits.

What makes your project unique?

  1. Targeted Solutions The ShredN protocol covers a variety of liquidity solutions. These include: fragmentation, NFT AMM, and the creation of trading strategies for NFT traits. Through Shredn users canchoose the right solution for their individual needs.
  2. Multi-chain ShredN's vision is to enable all NFTs to unlock and access liquidity. To this end, ShredNwill support all public chains where NFTs exist.
  3. Community Co-Governance Community members can vote to manage the NFT projects that exist on ShredN, decidethedirection of ShredN, and work together to develop NFT liquidity solutions.
  4. Aggregation In order to make the price discovery of NFTs smoother and more liquid, ShredNwill aggregate all existing NFT liquidity solution platforms.

What can your token be used for? Community Governance: Users holding SHRED can decide the development of ShredNthrough voting and manage the NFT projects on ShredN's shelves. Fee reduction: When trading NFTs on ShredN, the platform will charge a portion of thefeeas a reward for NFT liquidity providers; users holding ShredN will be charged a lower feewhen trading. NFT liquidity providing rewards: the commission charged by the platformwill be issuedtoNFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

ShredN (SHRED) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

BNB Chain Ecosystem

About ShredN

What is ShredN about?

ShredN is a protocol designed to address the issue of low liquidity in the NFT market. Unlike other NFT fragmentation or AMM protocols, ShredN provides tailored liquidity solutions for various types of NFTs, including ERC-721 and ERC-1155. The protocol differentiates between ERC-721 IDs, enabling NFTs with distinct attributes to receive fair valuations based on their rarity.

What makes ShredN unique?

1. Targeted Solutions: ShredN offers a range of liquidity solutions such as fragmentation, NFT AMM, and trading strategies based on NFT traits, allowing users to select the most suitable option for their needs. 2. Multi-chain Support: The protocol supports all major public blockchains where NFTs exist, aiming to enhance liquidity access across the entire NFT ecosystem. 3. Community Co-Governance: Holders of SHRED tokens can participate in voting to manage NFT projects and shape the protocol's development direction. 4. Aggregation: ShredN aggregates existing NFT liquidity platforms to facilitate smoother price discovery and increased liquidity.

What can ShredN be used for?

Community Governance: SHRED token holders can vote on the development of ShredN and manage NFT projects listed on the platform. Fee Reduction: Users holding SHRED tokens benefit from lower fees when trading NFTs on the platform. Liquidity Provision Rewards: The platform's commission fees are distributed to NFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens.

What is the current price of ShredN?

The live price of ShredN (SHRED) is $0.00116479 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ShredN positioned in the market?

ShredN currently sits at market rank #9858, supported by a market capitalization of $11647.9. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SHRED?

The circulating supply of SHRED is 10000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ShredN?

During the last 24 hours, ShredN traded within a range of $0.00116422 (24-hour low) and $0.00127614 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ShredN from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ShredN reached an all-time high of $14.31, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00104948. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SHRED trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ShredN?

The current price movement of -4.54% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ShredN

Page last updated: 2026-08-03 06:03:20 (UTC+8)

ShredN (SHRED) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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