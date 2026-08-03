What is ShredN about?

ShredN is a protocol designed to address the issue of low liquidity in the NFT market. Unlike other NFT fragmentation or AMM protocols, ShredN provides tailored liquidity solutions for various types of NFTs, including ERC-721 and ERC-1155. The protocol differentiates between ERC-721 IDs, enabling NFTs with distinct attributes to receive fair valuations based on their rarity.

What makes ShredN unique?

1. Targeted Solutions: ShredN offers a range of liquidity solutions such as fragmentation, NFT AMM, and trading strategies based on NFT traits, allowing users to select the most suitable option for their needs. 2. Multi-chain Support: The protocol supports all major public blockchains where NFTs exist, aiming to enhance liquidity access across the entire NFT ecosystem. 3. Community Co-Governance: Holders of SHRED tokens can participate in voting to manage NFT projects and shape the protocol's development direction. 4. Aggregation: ShredN aggregates existing NFT liquidity platforms to facilitate smoother price discovery and increased liquidity.

What can ShredN be used for?

Community Governance: SHRED token holders can vote on the development of ShredN and manage NFT projects listed on the platform. Fee Reduction: Users holding SHRED tokens benefit from lower fees when trading NFTs on the platform. Liquidity Provision Rewards: The platform's commission fees are distributed to NFT liquidity providers in the form of SHRED tokens.

What is the current price of ShredN?

The live price of ShredN (SHRED) is $0.00116479 USD. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is ShredN positioned in the market?

ShredN currently sits at market rank #9858, supported by a market capitalization of $11647.9. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of SHRED?

The circulating supply of SHRED is 10000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of ShredN?

During the last 24 hours, ShredN traded within a range of $0.00116422 (24-hour low) and $0.00127614 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is ShredN from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

ShredN reached an all-time high of $14.31, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is $0.00104948. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is SHRED trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is $--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for ShredN?

The current price movement of -4.54% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.