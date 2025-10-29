What is Shping (SHPING)

Shping is a Web3 universal rewards app disrupting the retail space through the tokenisation of rewards. It is one of the few real examples of DeFi blockchain technology powering everyday activity, rewarding shoppers for uploading receipts, discovering products, writing reviews, and engaging with brands. With Australia as the proof-of-concept market, the app has grown to nearly 300,000 users, making it a clear demonstration of mass blockchain adoption by the non-crypto community. Most users interact with Shping daily without even realising it's powered by blockchain. The SHPING token fuels this ecosystem, rewarding consumers and enabling direct connections between brands and shoppers across all retail environments. Integrated with exchnages for simple on-ramp and off-ramp, Shping ensures rewards can be redeemed easily as cash or crypto. Shping proves that blockchain can seamlessly fit into consumer behaviour and is paving the way for the future of retail engagement.

Shping (SHPING) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Shping (SHPING) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SHPING token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Shping How much is Shping (SHPING) worth today? The live SHPING price in USD is 0.003608 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current SHPING to USD price? $ 0.003608 . Check out The current price of SHPING to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Shping? The market cap for SHPING is $ 8.25M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of SHPING? The circulating supply of SHPING is 2.29B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of SHPING? SHPING achieved an ATH price of 0.09883818226512335 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of SHPING? SHPING saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of SHPING? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for SHPING is $ 11.16K USD . Will SHPING go higher this year? SHPING might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out SHPING price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

