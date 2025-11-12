Shping (SHPING) Tokenomics
Shping (SHPING) Information
Shping is a Web3 universal rewards app disrupting the retail space through the tokenisation of rewards. It is one of the few real examples of DeFi blockchain technology powering everyday activity, rewarding shoppers for uploading receipts, discovering products, writing reviews, and engaging with brands. With Australia as the proof-of-concept market, the app has grown to nearly 300,000 users, making it a clear demonstration of mass blockchain adoption by the non-crypto community. Most users interact with Shping daily without even realising it’s powered by blockchain. The SHPING token fuels this ecosystem, rewarding consumers and enabling direct connections between brands and shoppers across all retail environments. Integrated with exchnages for simple on-ramp and off-ramp, Shping ensures rewards can be redeemed easily as cash or crypto. Shping proves that blockchain can seamlessly fit into consumer behaviour and is paving the way for the future of retail engagement.
Shping (SHPING) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shping (SHPING) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHPING tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHPING tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SHPING's tokenomics, explore SHPING token's live price!
Shping (SHPING) Price History
Analyzing the price history of SHPING helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
SHPING Price Prediction
Want to know where SHPING might be heading? Our SHPING price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
