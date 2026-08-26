SEI (SEI) Technical Analysis Today The SEI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SEI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SEI's analysis below. Sign Up

SEI (SEI) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04642 -- +20.10% +3.27% -29.74%

SEI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SEI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 6 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 9 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04642 0.04641 R2 0.04641 0.04641 R1 0.04641 0.04641 PP 0.0464 0.0464 S1 0.0464 0.0464 S2 0.04639 0.0464 S3 0.04639 0.04639

SEI Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.42M $19.53 M $19.95 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 3-Day Active Buys $5.54 M 3-Day Active Sells $5.65 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.08M 7-Day Active Buys $15.35 M 7-Day Active Sells $15.27 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. SEI Capital Flow Net Inflow SEIUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.08 M 0.05 2026-08-25 -$0.15 M 0.05 2026-08-24 $0.06 M 0.05 2026-08-23 $0.19 M 0.05 2026-08-22 $1.19 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade SEI (SEI) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live SEI price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SEI / USDT $0.04642 $0.04642 $0.04642 -1.92% 2.70M (USDT) Trade SEI / USDC $0.04644 $0.04644 $0.04644 -1.96% 1.15M (USDT) Trade