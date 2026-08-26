Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SEI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on SEI, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About SEI

SEI Price Info

What is SEI

SEI Whitepaper

SEI Official Website

SEI Tokenomics

SEI Price Forecast

SEI History

SEI Buying Guide

SEI-to-Fiat Currency Converter

SEI Spot

SEI USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

SEI (SEI) Technical Analysis Today

SEI (SEI) Technical Analysis Today

The SEI Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SEI's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about SEI's analysis below.

SEI (SEI) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04642--+20.10%+3.27%-29.74%
Know more about SEI Price

SEI Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of SEI across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 6
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 9
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04642
0.04641
R2
0.04641
0.04641
R1
0.04641
0.04641
PP
0.0464
0.0464
S1
0.0464
0.0464
S2
0.04639
0.0464
S3
0.04639
0.04639

SEI Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.42M
$19.53 M
$19.95 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.10M
3-Day Active Buys
$5.54 M
3-Day Active Sells
$5.65 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$15.35 M
7-Day Active Sells
$15.27 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

SEI Capital Flow

Net InflowSEIUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.08 M0.05
2026-08-25-$0.15 M0.05
2026-08-24$0.06 M0.05
2026-08-23$0.19 M0.05
2026-08-22$1.19 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about SEI

Trade SEI (SEI) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live SEI price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SEI/USDT
$0.04642
$0.04642$0.04642
-1.92%
2.70M (USDT)
SEI/USDC
$0.04644
$0.04644$0.04644
-1.96%
1.15M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SEI-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SEI
SEI
USD
USD

1 SEI = 0.04642 USD