Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Technical Analysis Today The Santos FC Fan Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SANTOS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Santos FC Fan Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.5376 -- +11.62% +4.83% -35.70%

Santos FC Fan Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Santos FC Fan Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 5 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 2 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 6 Neutral 3 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.5386 0.5385 R2 0.5385 0.5384 R1 0.5384 0.5384 PP 0.5383 0.5383 S1 0.5382 0.5382 S2 0.5381 0.5382 S3 0.538 0.5381

Santos FC Fan Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.54M $9.01 M $9.55 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $2.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.45 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Santos FC Fan Token Capital Flow Net Inflow SANTOSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.54 2026-08-25 -$0.05 M 0.54 2026-08-24 -$0.08 M 0.54 2026-08-23 -$0.15 M 0.54 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.54 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Santos FC Fan Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume SANTOS / USDT $0.5375 $0.5375 $0.5375 0.00% 120.74K (USDT) Trade