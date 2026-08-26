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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Santos FC Fan Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Santos FC Fan Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Technical Analysis Today

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Technical Analysis Today

The Santos FC Fan Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into SANTOS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Santos FC Fan Token's analysis below.

Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.5376--+11.62%+4.83%-35.70%
Know more about Santos FC Fan Token Price

Santos FC Fan Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Santos FC Fan Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 10
Neutral 5
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 2Buy 8
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 3Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.5386
0.5385
R2
0.5385
0.5384
R1
0.5384
0.5384
PP
0.5383
0.5383
S1
0.5382
0.5382
S2
0.5381
0.5382
S3
0.538
0.5381

Santos FC Fan Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.54M
$9.01 M
$9.55 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.06 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.02M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.47 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.45 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Santos FC Fan Token Capital Flow

Net InflowSANTOSUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.54
2026-08-25-$0.05 M0.54
2026-08-24-$0.08 M0.54
2026-08-23-$0.15 M0.54
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.54

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Santos FC Fan Token

Trade Santos FC Fan Token (SANTOS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Santos FC Fan Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
SANTOS/USDT
$0.5375
$0.5375$0.5375
0.00%
120.74K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

SANTOS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

SANTOS
SANTOS
USD
USD

1 SANTOS = 0.5376 USD