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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on THORChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on THORChain, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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THORChain (RUNE) Technical Analysis Today

THORChain (RUNE) Technical Analysis Today

The THORChain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RUNE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about THORChain's analysis below.

THORChain (RUNE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.4832--+19.24%+11.15%+14.12%
Know more about THORChain Price

THORChain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of THORChain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 9
Neutral 6
Buy 11
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 7Neutral 2Buy 5
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 4Buy 6
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.484
0.4839
R2
0.4839
0.4839
R1
0.4839
0.4839
PP
0.4838
0.4838
S1
0.4838
0.4838
S2
0.4837
0.4838
S3
0.4837
0.4837

THORChain Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
7.43M
$22.34 M
$14.91 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.94 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.94 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.21 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.20 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

THORChain Capital Flow

Net InflowRUNEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.07 M0.48
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.50
2026-08-24-$0.14 M0.48
2026-08-23-$0.11 M0.47
2026-08-22-$0.03 M0.47

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about THORChain

Trade THORChain (RUNE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live THORChain price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RUNE/USDT
$0.4836
$0.4836$0.4836
-2.55%
635.42K (USDT)
RUNE/USDC
$0.4828
$0.4828$0.4828
-2.75%
113.18K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RUNE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RUNE
RUNE
USD
USD

1 RUNE = 0.4832 USD