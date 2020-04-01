THORChain (RUNE) Technical Analysis Today The THORChain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RUNE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about THORChain's analysis below. Sign Up

THORChain (RUNE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.4832 -- +19.24% +11.15% +14.12%

THORChain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of THORChain across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 9 Neutral 6 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 7 Neutral 2 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 4 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.484 0.4839 R2 0.4839 0.4839 R1 0.4839 0.4839 PP 0.4838 0.4838 S1 0.4838 0.4838 S2 0.4837 0.4838 S3 0.4837 0.4837

THORChain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 7.43M $22.34 M $14.91 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.94 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.94 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $2.21 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.20 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. THORChain Capital Flow Net Inflow RUNEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.07 M 0.48 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.50 2026-08-24 -$0.14 M 0.48 2026-08-23 -$0.11 M 0.47 2026-08-22 -$0.03 M 0.47 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade THORChain (RUNE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live THORChain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RUNE / USDT $0.4836 $0.4836 $0.4836 -2.55% 635.42K (USDT) Trade RUNE / USDC $0.4828 $0.4828 $0.4828 -2.75% 113.18K (USDT) Trade