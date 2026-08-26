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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Oasis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Oasis, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Oasis (ROSE) Technical Analysis Today

Oasis (ROSE) Technical Analysis Today

The Oasis Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ROSE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Oasis's analysis below.

Oasis (ROSE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005867--+10.82%+8.12%-38.66%
Know more about Oasis Price

Oasis Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Oasis across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 17
Neutral 1
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005864
0.005863
R2
0.005863
0.005861
R1
0.005861
0.005861
PP
0.00586
0.00586
S1
0.005857
0.005858
S2
0.005856
0.005858
S3
0.005854
0.005856

Oasis Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.54M
$1.02 M
$1.56 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.48 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.44 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.64 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.63 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Oasis Capital Flow

Net InflowROSEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-25-$0.04 M0.01
2026-08-24-$0.02 M0.01
2026-08-23-$0.09 M0.01
2026-08-22-$0.13 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Oasis

Trade Oasis (ROSE) Markets on MEXC

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Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ROSE/USDT
$0.005867
$0.005867$0.005867
-2.52%
9.88M (USDT)
ROSE/USDC
$0.005874
$0.005874$0.005874
-2.27%
9.30M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ROSE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ROSE
ROSE
USD
USD

1 ROSE = 0.005867 USD