RIF (RIF) Technical Analysis Today The RIF Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RIF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about RIF's analysis below. Sign Up

RIF (RIF) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.08031 -- +12.47% -4.12% +18.53%

RIF Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of RIF across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 11 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.08013 0.08012 R2 0.08012 0.08011 R1 0.08011 0.08011 PP 0.0801 0.0801 S1 0.08009 0.08009 S2 0.08008 0.08009 S3 0.08007 0.08008

RIF Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.90M $11.03 M $11.93 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.29 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.30 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $1.48 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.53 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. RIF Capital Flow Net Inflow RIFUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.08 2026-08-25 $0.01 M 0.08 2026-08-24 $0.04 M 0.08 2026-08-23 $0.08 M 0.08 2026-08-22 $0.00 M 0.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade RIF (RIF) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live RIF price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume RIF / USDT $0.08033 $0.08033 $0.08033 +0.19% 1.16M (USDT) Trade