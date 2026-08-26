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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RIF, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on RIF, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About RIF

RIF Price Info

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RIF (RIF) Technical Analysis Today

RIF (RIF) Technical Analysis Today

The RIF Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into RIF's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about RIF's analysis below.

RIF (RIF) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.08031--+12.47%-4.12%+18.53%
Know more about RIF Price

RIF Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of RIF across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 14
Neutral 2
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 11Neutral 0Buy 3
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.08013
0.08012
R2
0.08012
0.08011
R1
0.08011
0.08011
PP
0.0801
0.0801
S1
0.08009
0.08009
S2
0.08008
0.08009
S3
0.08007
0.08008

RIF Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.90M
$11.03 M
$11.93 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.29 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.30 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.48 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.53 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

RIF Capital Flow

Net InflowRIFUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.08
2026-08-25$0.01 M0.08
2026-08-24$0.04 M0.08
2026-08-23$0.08 M0.08
2026-08-22$0.00 M0.08

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about RIF

Trade RIF (RIF) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live RIF price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
RIF/USDT
$0.08033
$0.08033$0.08033
+0.19%
1.16M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

RIF-to-USD Calculator

Amount

RIF
RIF
USD
USD

1 RIF = 0.08031 USD