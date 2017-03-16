Qtum (QTUM) Technical Analysis Today The Qtum Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into QTUM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Qtum's analysis below. Sign Up

Qtum (QTUM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.8537 -- +24.68% +25.04% -2.14%

Qtum Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Qtum across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 0 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.8534 0.8534 R2 0.8534 0.8533 R1 0.8533 0.8533 PP 0.8533 0.8533 S1 0.8532 0.8532 S2 0.8532 0.8532 S3 0.8531 0.8532

Qtum Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.11M $1.22 M $1.11 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.15 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $0.44 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.49 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Qtum Capital Flow Net Inflow QTUMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 0.85 2026-08-25 -$0.04 M 0.87 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.88 2026-08-23 -$0.04 M 0.89 2026-08-22 -$0.07 M 0.85 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Qtum (QTUM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Qtum price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume QTUM / USDT $0.8537 $0.8537 $0.8537 -1.73% 68.04K (USDT) Trade QTUM / USDC $0.852 $0.852 $0.852 -1.92% 61.28K (USDT) Trade