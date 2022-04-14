Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Information The Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) is a utility token that gives Paris Saint-Germain Football Club ("Paris Saint-Germain") fans a tokenized share of influence on club decisions using the Socios application and services. Official Website: https://www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain/ Block Explorer: https://chiliscan.com/token/0xc2661815C69c2B3924D3dd0c2C1358A1E38A3105

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 18.11M $ 18.11M $ 18.11M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 10.24M $ 10.24M $ 10.24M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 50.1 $ 50.1 $ 50.1 All-Time Low: $ 1.351577858797389 $ 1.351577858797389 $ 1.351577858797389 Current Price: $ 1.769 $ 1.769 $ 1.769 Learn more about Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) price

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PSG tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PSG tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PSG's tokenomics, explore PSG token's live price!

