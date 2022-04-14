FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Information FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), is a fan token on the BEP-20 network. PORTO is designed to reward fans of FC Porto, a well-known football team that competes in the Portuguese Premier League. Official Website: https://www.fcporto.pt/ Block Explorer: https://www.bscscan.com/token/0x49f2145d6366099e13B10FbF80646C0F377eE7f6

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.99M $ 10.99M $ 10.99M Total Supply: $ 40.00M $ 40.00M $ 40.00M Circulating Supply: $ 11.33M $ 11.33M $ 11.33M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 38.80M $ 38.80M $ 38.80M All-Time High: $ 2.505 $ 2.505 $ 2.505 All-Time Low: $ 0.6970188925487788 $ 0.6970188925487788 $ 0.6970188925487788 Current Price: $ 0.97 $ 0.97 $ 0.97 Learn more about FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) price

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PORTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PORTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PORTO's tokenomics, explore PORTO token's live price!

FC Porto Fan Token (PORTO) Price History Analyzing the price history of PORTO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

