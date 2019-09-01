Phala (PHA) Technical Analysis Today The Phala Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PHA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Phala's analysis below. Sign Up

Phala (PHA) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02467 -- +15.06% +9.11% -46.15%

Phala Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Phala across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 9 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 2 Neutral 6 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02466 0.02465 R2 0.02465 0.02464 R1 0.02464 0.02464 PP 0.02463 0.02463 S1 0.02462 0.02462 S2 0.02461 0.02462 S3 0.0246 0.02461

Phala Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.50M $9.82 M $10.32 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.38 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.37 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.70 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Phala Capital Flow Net Inflow PHAUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-25 $0.09 M 0.03 2026-08-24 -$0.01 M 0.03 2026-08-23 -$0.05 M 0.03 2026-08-22 $0.04 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Phala (PHA) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Phala price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume PHA / USDT $0.02467 $0.02467 $0.02467 -3.10% 3.02M (USDT) Trade PHA / USDC $0.02465 $0.02465 $0.02465 -3.02% 2.18M (USDT) Trade