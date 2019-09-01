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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Phala, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Phala, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Phala (PHA) Technical Analysis Today

Phala (PHA) Technical Analysis Today

The Phala Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into PHA's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Phala's analysis below.

Phala (PHA) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.02467--+15.06%+9.11%-46.15%
Know more about Phala Price

Phala Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Phala across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 9
Buy 11
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 3Buy 7
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 2Neutral 6Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.02466
0.02465
R2
0.02465
0.02464
R1
0.02464
0.02464
PP
0.02463
0.02463
S1
0.02462
0.02462
S2
0.02461
0.02462
S3
0.0246
0.02461

Phala Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.50M
$9.82 M
$10.32 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.38 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.37 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.70 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.68 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Phala Capital Flow

Net InflowPHAUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-25$0.09 M0.03
2026-08-24-$0.01 M0.03
2026-08-23-$0.05 M0.03
2026-08-22$0.04 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Phala

Trade Phala (PHA) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Phala price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
PHA/USDT
$0.02467
$0.02467$0.02467
-3.10%
3.02M (USDT)
PHA/USDC
$0.02465
$0.02465$0.02465
-3.02%
2.18M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

PHA-to-USD Calculator

Amount

PHA
PHA
USD
USD

1 PHA = 0.02467 USD