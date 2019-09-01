Phala (PHA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phala (PHA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phala (PHA) Information Phala Network tackles the issue of trust in the computation cloud. By organizing a decentralized network of computation nodes around the world, it offers high-performance services without relying on any cloud vendor. Phala workers run the programs in Secure Enclaves, a privacy technology already embedded into modern processors, enabling versatile and confidential execution. Together, this creates the infrastructure for a powerful, secure, and scalable trustless computing cloud. Official Website: https://phala.network/ Whitepaper: https://docs.phala.network/introduction/readme Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x6c5bA91642F10282b576d91922Ae6448C9d52f4E Buy PHA Now!

Phala (PHA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phala (PHA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 89.16M $ 89.16M $ 89.16M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 804.59M $ 804.59M $ 804.59M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.415366 $ 1.415366 $ 1.415366 All-Time Low: $ 0.07072015218418083 $ 0.07072015218418083 $ 0.07072015218418083 Current Price: $ 0.11081 $ 0.11081 $ 0.11081 Learn more about Phala (PHA) price

Phala (PHA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phala (PHA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PHA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PHA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PHA's tokenomics, explore PHA token's live price!

