Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Information Pudgy Penguins is launching a memecoin - $PENGU. The Pudgy Penguins community can only be so large with an NFT and the types of holders are limited to wealthy individuals because the NFTs are so expensive. $PENGU is a memecoin that allows everyone to participate in the Pudgy Penguins brand no matter the individual's economic status. We are targeting everyone who loves the penguin brand and meme as well as the CT audience who have been priced out of our NFTs. Official Website: https://www.pudgypenguins.com Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/2zMMhcVQEXDtdE6vsFS7S7D5oUodfJHE8vd1gnBouauv Buy PENGU Now!

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.55B $ 2.55B $ 2.55B Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 62.86B $ 62.86B $ 62.86B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.099 $ 0.099 $ 0.099 All-Time Low: $ 0.003714633269373105 $ 0.003714633269373105 $ 0.003714633269373105 Current Price: $ 0.040532 $ 0.040532 $ 0.040532 Learn more about Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) price

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PENGU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PENGU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PENGU's tokenomics, explore PENGU token's live price!

How to Buy PENGU Interested in adding Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy PENGU, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy PENGU on MEXC now!

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Price History Analyzing the price history of PENGU helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PENGU Price History now!

PENGU Price Prediction Want to know where PENGU might be heading? Our PENGU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PENGU token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!