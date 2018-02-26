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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ontology Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Ontology Token, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Ontology Token (ONT) Technical Analysis Today

Ontology Token (ONT) Technical Analysis Today

The Ontology Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Token's analysis below.

Ontology Token (ONT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05235--+35.65%+23.87%-2.36%
Know more about Ontology Token Price

Ontology Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 16
Neutral 6
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 3Neutral 5Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05223
0.05222
R2
0.05222
0.0522
R1
0.05219
0.05219
PP
0.05218
0.05218
S1
0.05215
0.05216
S2
0.05214
0.05215
S3
0.05211
0.05214

Ontology Token Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$1.28 M
$1.50 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.04M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.98 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.06M
7-Day Active Buys
$3.94 M
7-Day Active Sells
$3.88 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Ontology Token Capital Flow

Net InflowONTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26$0.00 M0.05
2026-08-25-$0.54 M0.05
2026-08-24-$0.16 M0.05
2026-08-23-$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-22-$0.02 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Ontology Token

Trade Ontology Token (ONT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Token price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
ONT/USDT
$0.05235
$0.05235$0.05235
-0.79%
1.46M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

ONT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

ONT
ONT
USD
USD

1 ONT = 0.05235 USD