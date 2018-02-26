Ontology Token (ONT) Technical Analysis Today The Ontology Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into ONT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Ontology Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Ontology Token (ONT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05235 -- +35.65% +23.87% -2.36%

Ontology Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Ontology Token across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 16 Neutral 6 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05223 0.05222 R2 0.05222 0.0522 R1 0.05219 0.05219 PP 0.05218 0.05218 S1 0.05215 0.05216 S2 0.05214 0.05215 S3 0.05211 0.05214

Ontology Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.28 M $1.50 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.04M 3-Day Active Buys $1.02 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.98 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $3.94 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.88 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Ontology Token Capital Flow Net Inflow ONTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 $0.00 M 0.05 2026-08-25 -$0.54 M 0.05 2026-08-24 -$0.16 M 0.05 2026-08-23 -$0.02 M 0.05 2026-08-22 -$0.02 M 0.05 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Ontology Token (ONT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Ontology Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume ONT / USDT $0.05235 $0.05235 $0.05235 -0.79% 1.46M (USDT) Trade