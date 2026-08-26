OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today The OKB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKB's analysis below. Sign Up

OKB (OKB) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $112.182 -- +12.77% +32.70% +28.11%

OKB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKB across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 4 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 5 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 4 Buy 5 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 112.3066 112.2933 R2 112.2933 112.2856 R1 112.2866 112.2809 PP 112.2733 112.2733 S1 112.2666 112.2656 S2 112.2533 112.2609 S3 112.2466 112.2533

OKB Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.57M $1.89 M $2.46 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.24 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.27 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.26 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. OKB Capital Flow Net Inflow OKBUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.01 M 114.53 2026-08-25 $0.91 M 115.13 2026-08-24 $1.91 M 114.50 2026-08-23 -$1.08 M 109.84 2026-08-22 -$0.26 M 109.74 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade OKB (OKB) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKB price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume OKB / USDT $112.367 $112.367 $112.367 -2.39% 1.78K (USDT) Trade