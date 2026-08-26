Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvent CenterRewards Hub
More
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on OKB, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About OKB

OKB Price Info

What is OKB

OKB Official Website

OKB Tokenomics

OKB Price Forecast

OKB History

OKB Buying Guide

OKB-to-Fiat Currency Converter

OKB Spot

OKB USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today

OKB (OKB) Technical Analysis Today

The OKB Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into OKB's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about OKB's analysis below.

OKB (OKB) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$112.182--+12.77%+32.70%+28.11%
Know more about OKB Price

OKB Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of OKB across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 12
Neutral 4
Buy 10
Moving Averages:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 5
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 4Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
112.3066
112.2933
R2
112.2933
112.2856
R1
112.2866
112.2809
PP
112.2733
112.2733
S1
112.2666
112.2656
S2
112.2533
112.2609
S3
112.2466
112.2533

OKB Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.57M
$1.89 M
$2.46 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.24 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.27 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

OKB Capital Flow

Net InflowOKBUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-26-$0.01 M114.53
2026-08-25$0.91 M115.13
2026-08-24$1.91 M114.50
2026-08-23-$1.08 M109.84
2026-08-22-$0.26 M109.74

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about OKB

Trade OKB (OKB) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live OKB price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
OKB/USDT
$112.367
$112.367$112.367
-2.39%
1.78K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

OKB-to-USD Calculator

Amount

OKB
OKB
USD
USD

1 OKB = 112.182 USD