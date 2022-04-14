NEXPACE (NXPC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEXPACE (NXPC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEXPACE (NXPC) Information NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model. Official Website: https://msu.io Whitepaper: https://docs.nexpace.io/ Block Explorer: https://msu-explorer.xangle.io/ Buy NXPC Now!

Market Cap: $ 196.68M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 190.09M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.03B
All-Time High: $ 3.8563
All-Time Low: $ 0.8685474562045794
Current Price: $ 1.0347

NEXPACE (NXPC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEXPACE (NXPC) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NXPC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NXPC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NXPC's tokenomics, explore NXPC token's live price!

