Nosana (NOS) Information The Nosana Network will be the leading provider of decentralized CPU-based Dev(Ops) solutions, revolutionizing the development process of Metaverse projects. Official Website: https://nosana.io Whitepaper: https://docs.nosana.io Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/nosXBVoaCTtYdLvKY6Csb4AC8JCdQKKAaWYtx2ZMoo7 Buy NOS Now!

Market Cap: $ 27.45M
Total Supply: --
Circulating Supply: $ 48.20M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): --
All-Time High: $ 7.9474
All-Time Low: $ 0.010607735410320299
Current Price: $ 0.56957

Nosana (NOS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nosana (NOS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NOS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NOS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NOS's tokenomics, explore NOS token's live price!

