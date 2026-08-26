NEAR (NEAR) Technical Analysis Today The NEAR Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NEAR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about NEAR's analysis below. Sign Up

NEAR (NEAR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.8542 -- +15.91% +3.14% -25.52%

NEAR Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of NEAR across multiple timeframes, summarizing the current technical bias and what the chart is signaling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 22 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 8 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.8556 1.8543 R2 1.8543 1.8535 R1 1.8536 1.853 PP 1.8523 1.8523 S1 1.8516 1.8515 S2 1.8503 1.851 S3 1.8496 1.8503

NEAR Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 3.40M $44.80 M $41.41 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.53M 3-Day Active Buys $30.91 M 3-Day Active Sells $30.38 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.60M 7-Day Active Buys $91.70 M 7-Day Active Sells $92.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. NEAR Capital Flow Net Inflow NEARUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-26 -$0.41 M 1.87 2026-08-25 -$6.59 M 1.92 2026-08-24 -$2.40 M 1.99 2026-08-23 $0.26 M 1.95 2026-08-22 $1.86 M 1.87 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade NEAR (NEAR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live NEAR price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NEAR / USDT $1.8426 $1.8426 $1.8426 -3.71% 709.11K (USDT) Trade NEAR / USDC $1.8546 $1.8546 $1.8546 -2.98% 17.10K (USDT) Trade NEAR / USD1 $1.8515 $1.8515 $1.8515 -3.26% 28.86K (USDT) Trade